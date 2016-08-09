BRIEF-Monster Worldwide Q2 gaap loss per share $1.40

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Monster Worldwide Inc
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.02 from continuing operations
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.40 from continuing operations
* Monster worldwide reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $150.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $156.6 million
* Monster cancels Q2 conference call in light of transaction announcement
* Monster has also suspended any prior guidance provided as a result of transaction announcement
* Monster announces agreement to be acquired by Randstad Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)