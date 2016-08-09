版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 16:28 BJT

BRIEF-Premium Brands Q2 earnings per share C$0.64

Aug 9 Premium Brands Holdings Corp

* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record second quarter 2016 results and declares third quarter 2016 dividend

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.64

* Q2 revenue c$462.9 million versus I/B/E/S view C$462.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐