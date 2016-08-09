BRIEF-Premium Brands Q2 earnings per share C$0.64

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Premium Brands Holdings Corp
* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record second quarter 2016 results and declares third quarter 2016 dividend
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.64
* Q2 revenue c$462.9 million versus I/B/E/S view C$462.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)