BRIEF-Ensign Energy Services qtrly loss per share $0.26

Aug 9 Ensign Energy Services Inc

* Ensign Energy Services Inc reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue C$175.9 million versus I/B/E/S view C$183.8 million

* Q2 FFO per share C$0.24

* Net capital expenditures for calendar year 2016 are now targeted between $40 to $45 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.26

* United States drilling recorded 1,609 operating days in Q2, 46 percent decrease from 2,987 operating days in Q2 of 2015

* International drilling recorded 1,544 operating days in Q2,30 percent decrease from 2,206 operating days recorded in Q2 of 2015