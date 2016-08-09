版本:
BRIEF-Sunshine Heart reported Q2 EPS ($0.23)

Aug 9 Sunshine Heart Inc

* Sunshine heart announces second quarter 2016 financial results and provides company update

* Qtrly non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share $0.21

* Qtrly GAAP basic and diluted loss per share $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

