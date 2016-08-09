版本:
BRIEF-Herc Holdings reports Q2 loss per share $0.28

Aug 9 Herc Holdings

* Q2 loss per share $0.28

* Reports second-quarter and first-half 2016 results

* Q2 revenue fell 10 percent to $380.4 million

* Lowered its 2016 guidance range for adjusted ebitda to be between $520 million and $560 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

