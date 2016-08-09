BRIEF-Ameresco reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Ameresco Inc
* Ameresco reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.04
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.25 to $0.30
* Ameresco is reaffirming its full year 2016 outlook
* Total project backlog was $1,551.1 million as of june 30, 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $654.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Q2 revenue rose 7 percent to $162.6 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $645 million to $680 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)