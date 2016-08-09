BRIEF-Corenergy Infrastructure Trust reports Q2 FFO per share $1.04

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc
* Corenergy releases second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.01
* Q2 FFO per share $1.04
* Corenergy intends to continue paying dividends based on rents received, pending outcomes of bankruptcy processes
* We do not intend to fund acquisitions until significant bankruptcy milestones for exxi and upl have occurred
* Q2 FFO per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
