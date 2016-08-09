版本:
BRIEF-Corenergy Infrastructure Trust reports Q2 FFO per share $1.04

Aug 9 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc

* Corenergy releases second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.01

* Q2 FFO per share $1.04

* Corenergy intends to continue paying dividends based on rents received, pending outcomes of bankruptcy processes

* We do not intend to fund acquisitions until significant bankruptcy milestones for exxi and upl have occurred

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

