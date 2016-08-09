版本:
BRIEF-Newcastle reports Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.16

Aug 9 Newcastle Investment Corp

* Newcastle announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.16

* Qtrly net interest income $8 million versus $7.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

