版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 18:37 BJT

BRIEF-Reading International Q2 earnings per share $0.13

Aug 9 Reading International Inc :

* Reading international announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $66.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Reading international inc says in process of refinancing $15.0 million loan on cinemas 1,2,3 property which matures on October 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐