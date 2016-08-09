版本:
BRIEF-New York Reit Q2 core FFO per share $0.10

Aug 9 New York Reit Inc

* New york reit announces operating results for second quarter 2016

* Qtrly total revenues $39.9 million versus $43.7 million

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

