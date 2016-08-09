版本:
BRIEF-Biodelivery Sciences Q2 loss per share $0.31

Aug 9 Biodelivery Sciences International Inc :

* Q2 loss per share $0.31

* Q2 revenue view $3.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Biodelivery Sciences provides corporate update and reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 189 percent to $5.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
