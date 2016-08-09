BRIEF-Tesco Corp Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.47

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Tesco Corp :
* Tesco Corporation reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.47
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.39 excluding items
* Q2 revenue $33.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $32.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Do not expect any pricing improvement in near-term given excess service capacity in market
* Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to decline sequentially in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)