BRIEF-Tesco Corp Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.47

Aug 9 Tesco Corp :

* Tesco Corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.47

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.39 excluding items

* Q2 revenue $33.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $32.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Do not expect any pricing improvement in near-term given excess service capacity in market

* Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to decline sequentially in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: