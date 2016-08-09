版本:
BRIEF-Agrofresh Solutions Q2 loss per share $0.51

Aug 9 AgroFresh Solutions Inc :

* AgroFresh solutions reports second quarter and first half 2016 results

* Q2 sales rose 4 percent to $18.4 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 5 to 12 percent

* Full year adjusted EBITDA guidance of $90 million to $100 million confirmed

* Qtrly loss per share $0.51 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

