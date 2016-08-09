版本:
BRIEF-Aeglea Biotherapeutics Qtrly loss per share $0.46

Aug 9 Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc

* Aeglea biotherapeutics announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $1.4 million versus $3.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.46

* Management believes that co has sufficient capital resources to fund anticipated operations through q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
