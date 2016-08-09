BRIEF-Jaguar Q2 revenue rose 31 pct to $30 mln

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Jaguar Mining Inc :
* Jaguar announces second quarter financial results; achieves strong Q2 2016 gold production and development success, increased operating cash flow to US$10.4 million
* Q2 revenue rose 31 percent to $30 million
* Qtrly consolidated gold production of 24,222 ounces compared to 20,682 ounces produced in Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)