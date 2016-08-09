BRIEF-Lexington Realty Trust Q2 EPS $0.20

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Lexington Realty Trust
* Q2 revenue fell 0.7 percent to $109.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lexington realty trust reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.20
* Sees EPS for fy 2016 will be within expected range of $0.52 to $0.61
* Increasing adjusted company ffo guidance for fy 2016 to an expected range of $1.07 to $1.10 per diluted common share
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)