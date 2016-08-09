版本:
BRIEF-Walter Investment Q2 adjusted EPS $0.07

Aug 9 Walter Investment Management Corp :

* Walter Investment Management Corp. Announces second quarter 2016 highlights and financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 gaap loss per share $6.49

* Qtrly total revenues $187.5 million versus $412.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

