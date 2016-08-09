BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance Q2 EPS $0.28 excluding items

Aug 9 Snyder's-Lance Inc :

* Lance, inc. Reports results for second quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q2 revenue $609.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $617.5 million

* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.28 to $0.31 excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 net revenue of $2,290 million to $2,330 million

* Narrows full-year 2016 eps and adjusted ebitda outlook to reflect execution of margin expansion initiatives

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda of $313 million to $325 million

* Lance - for q3 of fiscal 2016, company expects earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, to be in range of $0.28 to $0.31.

* For full-year of fiscal 2016, company now expects earnings per diluted share to be in range of $1.22 to $1.30

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $2.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: