公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 18:11 BJT

BRIEF-Biox Q3 loss per share c$0.03

Aug 9 Biox Corp :

* Biox announces 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 sales c$39.63 million versus c$13.51 million

* Expects plant commissioning and start-up will ramp up at houston facility by end of calendar 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

