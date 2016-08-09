BRIEF-Biox Q3 loss per share c$0.03

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Biox Corp :
* Biox announces 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 sales c$39.63 million versus c$13.51 million
* Expects plant commissioning and start-up will ramp up at houston facility by end of calendar 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)