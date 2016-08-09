版本:
BRIEF-VTTI Energy prices public offering of common units

Aug 9 VTTI Energy Partners Lp :

* VTTI Energy Partners Lp prices public offering of common units

* Public offering of 5.3 million common units representing limited partner interests in partnership for proceeds of about $101.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

