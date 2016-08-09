BRIEF-VTTI Energy prices public offering of common units

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 VTTI Energy Partners Lp :
* VTTI Energy Partners Lp prices public offering of common units
* Public offering of 5.3 million common units representing limited partner interests in partnership for proceeds of about $101.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)