BRIEF-NRG Energy Q2 loss per share $0.61

Aug 9 Nrg Energy Inc

* NRG Energy Inc reports second quarter results and reaffirms 2016 guidance

* Qtrly loss per share $0.61

* Q2 total operating revenue $2.64 billion versus $3.40 billion last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $3.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: