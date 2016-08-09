版本:
BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics Q2 EPS ($1.08)

Aug 9 Sage Therapeutics Inc

* Sage Therapeutics announces second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Qtrly loss per share $1.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

