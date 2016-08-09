BRIEF-Cinemark Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.46

Aug 9 Cinemark Holdings Inc

* Cinemark Holdings Inc reports revenues of $744.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $168.4 million for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 revenue $744.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $739.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S