BRIEF-Cinemark Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.46

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Cinemark Holdings Inc
* Cinemark Holdings Inc reports revenues of $744.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $168.4 million for the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 revenue $744.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $739.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)