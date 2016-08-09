BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources Q2 loss per share $0.25

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Harvest Natural Resources Inc :
* Harvest natural resources announces 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 loss per share $0.25
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Will also continue to seek opportunities to sell its Gabon assets
* To extent company has not sold Gabon assets, harvest intends to operate and develop those assets in ordinary course of business
* 2016 Petrodelta capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $110 million
* Petrodelta's production target for 2016 is projected to be approximately 40,451 BOPD
* Company is considering options to develop, sell or farm-down Dussafu PSC
