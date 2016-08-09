BRIEF-Zebra Technologies reports Q2 loss per share $0.95

Aug 9 Zebra Technologies Corp

* Announces second-quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.95

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to pay down $300 million of debt principal in 2016

* Expects Q3 2016 adjusted net sales to decline approximately (3)% to 0% from comparable net sales of $919 million in Q3 of 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $907.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterating full year outlook

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $869.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.23, revenue view $3.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.34

* Q2 sales $879 million versus I/B/E/S view $869.2 million

