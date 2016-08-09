BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.47

Aug 9 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.47

* Progressing to phase 2 of ENCORE 601 in NSCLC and Melanoma