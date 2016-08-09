版本:
BRIEF-Vical Q2 loss per share $0.14

Aug 9 Vical Inc :

* Q2 loss per share $0.14

* Vical reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $4.1 million versus $4.2 million

* Projecting net cash burn for 2016 between $8 million and $11 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
