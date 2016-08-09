版本:
BRIEF-Medley Capital reports Q3 earnings per share $0.26

Aug 9 Medley Capital Corp

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.22per share

* Qtrly net investment income of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

