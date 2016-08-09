BRIEF-Bellerophon qtrly loss per share $0.39

Aug 9 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc

* Bellerophon reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Qtrly loss per share $0.39

* Company believes it has sufficient funds to satisfy its operating cash needs for at least next 12 months

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S