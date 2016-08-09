BRIEF-Bellerophon qtrly loss per share $0.39

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc
* Bellerophon reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Qtrly loss per share $0.39
* Company believes it has sufficient funds to satisfy its operating cash needs for at least next 12 months
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)