BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering Group Q3 adjusted EPS $0.78

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.57
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. reports earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.78
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total backlog of $18.3 billion at July 1, 2016, including a technical professional services component of $11.9 billion.
* Qtrly revenues $2.7 billion versus $2.91 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)