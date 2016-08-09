BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering Group Q3 adjusted EPS $0.78

Aug 9 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.57

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. reports earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.78

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total backlog of $18.3 billion at July 1, 2016, including a technical professional services component of $11.9 billion.

* Qtrly revenues $2.7 billion versus $2.91 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: