2016年 8月 9日

BRIEF-Eagle pharmaceuticals updates on FDA meeting for Ryanodex

Aug 9 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals reports positive outcome from fda meeting for Ryanodex for exertional heat stroke NDA submission

* Hajj study results sufficient for human data in filing

* Eagle purchases royalty rights to Ryanodex portfolio

* Reduced future Ryanodex royalty obligations to licensing partner from 15% to 3% of net sales in exchange for $15 million in cash

* Expect requesting priority review of nda for Ryanodex and, if granted by FDA, to market treatment for ehs as early as next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

