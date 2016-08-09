BRIEF-Eagle pharmaceuticals updates on FDA meeting for Ryanodex

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals reports positive outcome from fda meeting for Ryanodex for exertional heat stroke NDA submission
* Hajj study results sufficient for human data in filing
* Eagle purchases royalty rights to Ryanodex portfolio
* Reduced future Ryanodex royalty obligations to licensing partner from 15% to 3% of net sales in exchange for $15 million in cash
* Expect requesting priority review of nda for Ryanodex and, if granted by FDA, to market treatment for ehs as early as next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)