公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-National Bank Holdings announces $50 million share buyback

Aug 9 National Bank Holdings Corp

* National bank holdings corporation announces new $50 million stock repurchase program

* Company's previously authorized $50.0 million stock repurchase program announced in january 2016 is completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

