BRIEF-Bitauto Q2 loss per ADS $0.21

Aug 9 Bitauto Holdings Ltd

* Bitauto announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rmb 1.39 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 1.38 billion

* Qtrly non-gaap net income per ads $0.20

* Qtrly revenue us$209.4 million

* Qtrly loss per ads $0.21

* Currently expects to generate revenue in range of rmb1.37 billion (us$206.1 million) to rmb1.42 billion (us$213.7 million) in q3 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: