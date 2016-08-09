BRIEF-Bitauto Q2 loss per ADS $0.21

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Bitauto Holdings Ltd
* Bitauto announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue rmb 1.39 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 1.38 billion
* Qtrly non-gaap net income per ads $0.20
* Qtrly revenue us$209.4 million
* Qtrly loss per ads $0.21
* Currently expects to generate revenue in range of rmb1.37 billion (us$206.1 million) to rmb1.42 billion (us$213.7 million) in q3 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
