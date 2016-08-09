BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive reported Q2 EPS $1.42

Aug 9 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc

* Scripps Networks Interactive reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.42

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.58

* Q2 revenue $892.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $893.5 million

* Based on results seen to date, company is reiterating all of its previously issued guidance