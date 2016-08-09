版本:
BRIEF-Dynamic Structures awarded $10 mln contract

Aug 9 Empire Industries Ltd :

* Dynamic Structures is awarded $10 million contract award for final design phase of thirty meter telescope enclosure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

