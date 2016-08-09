版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Opus Bank names Keira Rawlinson Managing Director, Head of Fiduciary Banking

Aug 9 Opus Bank :

* Opus Bank names Keira Rawlinson Managing Director, Head of Fiduciary Banking Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

