BRIEF-Wayfair reported Q2 EPS ($0.57)

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Aug 9 Wayfair Inc
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.57
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wayfair announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.43
* Q2 revenue $786.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $782.4 million
* Wayfair Inc says number of active customers in direct retail business reached 6.7 million as of June 30, 2016, an increase of 65.0% year over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering