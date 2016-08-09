版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-Hhgregg appoints Kevin Kovacs as CFO,Samuel Johnson as Chief Retail Officer

Aug 9 Hhgregg Inc :

* Hhgregg appoints Kevin Kovacs as chief financial officer and Samuel Johnson as chief retail officer

* Kovacs is assuming CFO role from Robert Riesbeck Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

