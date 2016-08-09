版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Incyte reported Q2 EPS $0.18

Aug 9 Incyte Corp

* Quarter financial results and updates key clinical programs

* Q2 earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $246 million versus I/B/E/S view $234.5 million

* Sees 2016 Jakafi net product revenue $825 mln - $835 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐