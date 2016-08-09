版本:
BRIEF-The RMR Group Q3 earnings per share $0.42

Aug 9 Rmr Group Inc :

* The RMR Group Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 revenue $52.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

