公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Acerus Q2 earnings per share $0.03

Aug 9 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation

* Acerus reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $10.6 million versus $2.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

