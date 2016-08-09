版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 19:10 BJT

BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Q2 EPS $0.31

Aug 9 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc :

* Overseas shipholding group reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue fell 8 percent to $215.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐