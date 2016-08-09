BRIEF-Aercap Holdings N.V. reported Q2 EPS $1.22

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Aercap Holdings NV
* Q2 earnings per share $1.22
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aercap Holdings N.V. reports financial results for the second quarter 2016
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.53
* Q2 revenue $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.23 billion
* As of June 30, 2016, Aercap's portfolio consisted of 1,637 aircraft that were owned, on order or managed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)