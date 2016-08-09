版本:
BRIEF-Hospitality Properties Qtrly EPS $0.34

Aug 9 Hospitality Properties Trust :

* Hospitality properties trust announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.09

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.34

* Qtrly total revenues $550.3 million versus $507.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $544.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

