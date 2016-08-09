版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-China HGS Q3 earnings per share $0.05

Aug 9 China Hgs Real Estate Inc

* China HGS reports third quarter of fiscal year 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 revenue fell 52 percent to $12.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

