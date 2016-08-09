BRIEF-Ceco Environmental reports Q2 earnings per share $0.12

Aug 9 Ceco Environmental Corp

* Reports second quarter and six months 2016 results; achieved record revenue, operating income, and net cash provided by operating activities

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 revenue $112.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $107 million

* Bookings were $108.8 million for Q2 of 2016, compared with $74.6 million in prior year, an increase of 46%.

* Qtrly backlog of $224.7 million, up 60%