BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines reports Q2 loss per share $0.70

Aug 9 Blueprint Medicines Corp

* Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.70

* Expects that its cash, cash equivalents and investments balance will be at least $120 million at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

