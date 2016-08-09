BRIEF-Broadridge Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.45

Aug 9 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

* Broadridge reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.45

* Q4 earnings per share $1.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue rose 5 percent to $975 million

* Sees full-year 2017 total revenue growth in range of 43 percent to 45 percent

* Sees full-year 2017 diluted earnings per share growth in range of 9 percent to 14 percent

* Sees full-year 2017 free cash flows in range of $350 million to $400 million

* Sees full-year 2017 adjusted operating income margin of about 15 percent

* Full-year 2017 earnings per share view $3.17, revenue view $3.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full-year 2017 recurring fee revenue growth in range of 29 percent to 31 percent

* Sees full-year 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share growth in range of 12 percent to 17 percent

*

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: