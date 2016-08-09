BRIEF-Nabriva Q2 loss per share $5.64

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Nabriva Therapeutics AG :
* Nabriva reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $5.64
* Line data from both cabp phase 3 trials in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)