2016年 8月 9日

BRIEF-Nabriva Q2 loss per share $5.64

Aug 9 Nabriva Therapeutics AG :

* Nabriva reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $5.64

* Line data from both cabp phase 3 trials in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

