BRIEF-Bellus Health reports Q2 basic and diluted loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Bellus Health Inc
* Provides update on project pipeline and reports financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)