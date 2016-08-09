版本:
BRIEF-Bellus Health reports Q2 basic and diluted loss per share $0.01

Aug 9 Bellus Health Inc

* Provides update on project pipeline and reports financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

